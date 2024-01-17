A Dallas-based airfreight consolidation company is using AI and machine learning to offer a platform that helps smaller freight forwarders consolidate shipments, which increases efficiency, saves money and reduces the industry’s carbon footprint.

Aircon was founded in 2021 and has more than 800 clients. The company aims to eliminate the need for manual, paper-based operations, opting instead for a tech-forward approach.

Aircon Chief Executive Chris Condon discusses the benefits and challenges of airfreight consolidation and how technology can help smaller freight forwarders compete with large forwarders in this episode of “On Air with Air Cargo Next.”

If smaller freight forwarders don’t consolidate cargo, “then I don’t think they’re going to survive long-term,” Condon says. “If you think of tech from the airline standpoint, you know, some of these airlines have already connected directly [with], let’s say, Kuehne+Nagel or Expeditors. … But they’re not going to do that to all the thousands of freight forwarders around the U.S. They’re going to be selective on who they connect directly with.”

Listen to the full episode below.