Freight forwarders in the United States are increasingly challenged by what they call poor airport infrastructure and the threat of mandates meant to prevent illicit drugs from entering the country that choke supply lines.

Airport congestion continues to delay cargo and impact the economy. The Airforwarders Association (AfA) has been lobbying in Washington, for increased funding to address infrastructure issues at airports across the nation. However, government moves slowly.

AfA Executive Director Brandon Fried emphasizes the need for the U.S. government to invest in airport infrastructure in the latest episode of “On Air with Air Cargo Next.”

“What we’re seeing at the airports [is a] lack of infrastructure investment,” Fried said. “Now, the Biden administration will say, ‘Well, we’ve been investing in airports.’ They’ll point to certain projects — and they’re right. But the only thing I would say to that, my only response is: But the trucks are still waiting two to three hours at the airports. What gives? So, is the money going where it needs to go?”

Fried also said that freight forwarders and U.S. Customs and Border Protection must rely on data to catch bad actors bringing drugs like fentanyl into the country. Checking each package individually for fentanyl will ultimately harm the air cargo industry and the forwarders, according to Fried.

