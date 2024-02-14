Air Cargo Next will host a free webinar, “The Role of Drones in the Future of Air Cargo” on Tuesday, March 26, at 11 a.m. ET.

Learn more and register for the free webinar here.

The air cargo community increasingly uses drones for transport and delivery, especially in remote areas; airport security; and warehouse operations. Drone technology has been advancing, enabling safer flights, beyond visual line of sight, longer distances and more autonomy.

During the livestreamed webinar three industry leaders will discuss:

Use cases for drone delivery;

Drone technology advancements;

The future of drones in air cargo;

Impediments to drone usage; and

Regulations needed to support drone growth in the industry.

The webinar moderated by Air Cargo Next Associate Editor Courtney Blackann, will feature:

Kenneth Chircop , general manager at Dronamics ;

Steve Magirias , chief executive at Drone Delivery Canada ; and

Aleksey Matyushev , chief executive and co-founder at Natilus .

“Drones can navigate through traffic-free airspace allowing them to deliver medical supplies swiftly,” Magirias previously told Air Cargo Next. “Their ability to fly autonomously, avoid obstacles and take a direct route to the destination make it a fast and efficient mode of delivery.”

Register here for Air Cargo Next‘s free webinar, “The Role of Drones in the Future of Air Cargo,” on Tuesday, March 26, at 11 a.m. ET.