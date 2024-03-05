The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Steve Magirias, chief executive at Drone Delivery Canada, will join the webinar “The Role of Drones in the Future of Air Cargo,” which will livestream on Tuesday, March 26, at 11 a.m. ET.

Learn more and register for the free webinar here.

Magirias will discuss drone delivery use cases, advancements in drone technology, the benefits of cargo drone usage, the challenges and more. The panel for the webinar will also include Kenneth Chircop, general manager at Dronamics, and Aleksey Matyushev, chief executive and co-founder at Natilus.

In January, Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) entered into multiple agreements to deploy the company’s drone delivery solution at Edmonton International Airport (YEG). DDC oversees defined-route deliveries using its DroneSpot takeoff and landing zones and Flyte software, with all flights remotely piloted from Vaughan, Ontario. Under the agreements, DDC will add a route between a Montana First Nation-owned medical clinic in Leduc, Alberta, and YEG, marking the second phase of the DDC-YEG project.

DDC also received approval from Transport Canada in January for beyond-visual-line-of-sight flights to carry dangerous goods for its DroneCare route. As part of its DroneCare program, DDC’s drones are authorized to transfer medical samples and supplies between Milton District Hospital in Milton, Ontario, and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in Oakville, Ontario.

“Drone technology is reshaping the air cargo industry by introducing innovative solutions to longstanding challenges,” Magirias told Air Cargo Next. “Drones offer a nimble and cost-effective alternative for transporting cargo, especially in challenging or remote locations where traditional transportation infrastructure is limited and costly. Their ability to navigate through congested urban areas or inaccessible terrains makes them a valuable asset for last-mile and middle-mile deliveries, providing a competitive edge to logistics companies.

“Familiarity with drone regulations, safety protocols and evolving capabilities is essential for industry professionals to integrate drones seamlessly into existing logistics frameworks, leading to improved supply chain management and increased overall productivity,” he said.

Magirias joined DDC in February 2022, bringing more than 20 years of experience in the aerospace and defense, capital equipment and medical devices industries. His background includes manufacturing, engineering, product development, continuous improvement and operations in wholesale, retail and direct to consumer markets.

Register here for Air Cargo Next’s free webinar, “The Role of Drones in the Future of Air Cargo,” on Tuesday, March 26, at 11 a.m. ET.