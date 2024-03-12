The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Kenneth Chircop, general manager at Dronamics, will join the webinar “The Role of Drones in the Future of Air Cargo,” which will livestream on Tuesday, March 26, at 11 a.m. ET.

Chircop will discuss drone delivery use cases, advancements in drone technology, regulations needed to support cargo drone use and more. The panel for the webinar will also include Steve Magirias, chief executive at Drone Delivery Canada, and Aleksey Matyushev, CEO and co-founder at Natilus.

Dronamics became the first cargo drone airline to be assigned designator codes by IATA and the International Civil Aviation Organization in July 2023. These codes officially recognize Dronamics as an airline entity, supporting commercial interline agreements with other IATA carriers, facilitating connections with freight forwarders and enabling the publication of flight schedules through digital flight information provider OAG.

In November, Dronamics signed a milestone interline deal with Qatar Airways Cargo — the first between a cargo drone operator and a conventional air cargo carrier. The agreement will enable Dronamics to extend cargo services from its hub in Athens, Greece, to global destinations in Qatar’s network.

“What do you picture when you think of air cargo? An air freighter such as a Boeing 747 or an Airbus A330? And what about a cargo drone? Is it the small VTOL drone delivering small packages over a range of a few miles?” Chircop asked in a conversation with Air Cargo Next. “These examples are all part of the air cargo supply chain; nevertheless, a huge gap exists in middle-mile logistics and Dronamics has envisioned a solution which is able to fill it.

“Dronamics has designed, built, flight tested and is only a few months away from launching commercial operations with its Black Swan fixed-wing drone that carries a payload of 350 kilograms over 2,500 kilometers, connecting remote regions and underserved communities in a faster, cheaper and greener way,” he said.

Chircop has about 20 years of experience in aviation and served as chief executive at Malta Air Traffic Services for six years.

