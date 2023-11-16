The use of AI in the air cargo industry has boomed recently, from predictive analytics to cargo management systems, and from digital booking to warehouse automation. Air Cargo Next will discuss these developments and more in an upcoming webinar. “The Future of AI in Air Cargo” is set to livestream on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. ET.

Learn more and register for the webinar here.

Webinar panelists will share use cases for AI, discuss the future of AI in air cargo, highlight the challenges and drawbacks of AI integration, and examine the impact of AI on the workforce.

The webinar, which will be moderated by Air Cargo Next Deputy Editor Yael Katzwer, will feature the following panelists:

Nisarg Mehta , co-founder and chief technology officer at Raft ;

Kirsten de Bruijn , executive vice president of cargo at WestJet Cargo ; and

Michelle Williams , managing director of strategy and business services at Southwest Airlines Cargo .

“Smart data, AI/ML [machine learning] automation, the right sort of platform … essentially takes the lower value-add tasks and reduces the amount of time necessary to complete them,” Mehta previously told Air Cargo Next. “In five years, 10 years, I think every freight forwarder will be using ML or AI in some form or the other to varying degrees.”

Join Air Cargo Next for “The future of AI in air cargo” on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. ET. More information about the webinar and registration is available here.