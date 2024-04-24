AI is increasingly being used in the air cargo industry and, unlike the much-hyped blockchain, it appears AI is here to stay.

AI can be used for digital booking and pricing optimization, flight information based on real-time data, operating efficiencies and more. Stakeholders across the supply chain are looking at how this technology can improve efficiency and take over repetitive tasks from humans.

As such, many industry leaders have been investigating and investing in AI. United Kingdom-based intelligent logistics platform Raft raised $30 million in series B funding in June 2023.

Raft Chief Marketing Officer Greg Kefer discusses how AI has created a global inflection point, akin to those created by the introduction of the personal computer and the internet, in the latest episode of “On Air with Air Cargo Next.”

“When you look at any new industry innovation like this, there’s always going to be, I’ll call [them] leaders and laggards,” Kefer said. “Leaders are companies that are more aggressive, willing to take risks, are kind of the guinea pigs, if you will, that will go in early and experiment. … The majority are laggards, the people that aren’t sure about [the new technology] and want to wait and kind of hedge their bets.”

Listen to the latest episode of “On Air with Air Cargo Next” to hear the whole conversation.