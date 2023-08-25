Technology is becoming increasingly enmeshed within air cargo operations, from digital booking to warehouse automation, from drone delivery to data integration. The upcoming Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023, set for Sept. 18-19 in Brussels, will focus on these tech applications and more.

In the latest edition of the “On Air with Air Cargo Next” podcast, two tech summit panelists discuss the need for continued air cargo innovation.

Michelle Williams, managing director of strategy and business services at Southwest Airlines Cargo and Charters, will join the panel “Air cargo operating systems: Digital booking platforms, capacity management and beyond,” at 1:30 p.m. local time on Monday, Sept. 18.

Williams’ panel will discuss expanding routes and revenue networks in digital booking, the role of digital booking platforms in expanding services and automated payment systems, as well as the technology to maintain data integrity across the air logistics ecosystem.

Ed de Reyes, chair and chief executive of Sabrewing Aircraft, will join the panel discussion “Key advancements in drone development and deployment,” at 11:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The panel will discuss drone infrastructure and networks as well as new cargo uses beyond medical shipments and will provide a rundown of progress among piloted and unmanned drone startups.

Listen as Williams and de Reyes share a few of their thoughts on industry innovation ahead of the event.

Join Air Cargo Next for its second annual Air Cargo Tech Summit on Sept. 18-19 in Brussels, sponsored by Unisys and Brussels Airport and featuring a fireside chat with Brian Hodges, managing director, American Airlines Cargo. For more details and to register, click here.