The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Kirsten de Bruijn, executive vice president of cargo for WestJet Cargo, will join the webinar “The Future of AI in Air Cargo,” which will livestream on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. ET.

De Bruijn will share use cases for AI, discuss the future of AI in air cargo, highlight the challenges and drawbacks of AI integration, and examine the impact of AI on the workforce. She will be joined on the panel by Nisarg Mehta, co-founder and chief technology officer at Raft, and Michelle Williams, managing director of strategy and business services for Southwest Airlines Cargo.

De Bruijn, who has been in the airline industry for more than 15 years, joined WestJet in April 2022. Prior to that, she served as senior vice president of cargo sales and network planning at Qatar Airways. Air Cargo Next featured de Bruijn as an executive to watch in September.

“While air cargo operations may not consistently lead the charge in technological innovation, the undeniable potential for AI integration is a beacon of optimism,” de Bruijn told Air Cargo Next. “The ongoing transformation, though unfolding gradually, is a promising journey.

“With the integration of AI, we foresee a future where processes are seamlessly streamlined, paving the way for real-time tracking and personalized services that will redefine standards for efficiency and elevate customer satisfaction to new heights.”

Join Air Cargo Next for the free webinar, "The future of AI in air cargo," on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. ET.