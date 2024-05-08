Air Cargo Next today launches a business directory that lists cargo carriers, service providers and technology companies. With sub-categories for each category, users are able to easily find the right business within the air cargo industry to meet their needs.

We have built this directory as an interactive database: Each entry includes a company description, website address and contact information, and there is also an option for users to rate the businesses. There are already more than 400 businesses listed.

Air Cargo Next invites users to add their own company information to the new database, which will help to attract clients and collaborators, and assist in its expansion.

Additionally, listed businesses have the option to claim their own entry, allowing them to add critical information, and provide updates and images to make their entry more attractive.

Air Cargo Next is committed to serving the air cargo industry. Explore the Air Cargo Next Directory here and become a contributor. The more businesses listed, the more useful this tool will be for all.