Hermes Logistics Technologies has upgraded Etihad Airport Services Cargo’s hub in Abu Dhabi to the latest version of its Hermes cargo management system, following a contract renewal that will also see the airline use the Hermes Business Intelligence add-on.

Hermes 5 is the company’s (HLT) latest cargo management system (CMS) and forms the core of the Hermes Ecosystem, which comprises pay-as-you-go solutions such as Business Intelligence, Track & Trace and a Learning Management System, among others, according to a May 8 release from HLT.

HLT has been working with Etihad Airport Services Cargo (EASC) since 2015.

“In addition to the operational efficiency and new functionality of the upgraded CMS, EASC will benefit from an enhanced version of Hermes Business Intelligence, a comprehensive dashboard reporting tool based on Hermes’ extensive data lakes,” HLT Chief Executive Yuval Baruch said in the release.

HLT worked with EASC to ensure a smooth transition to the updated CMS without disruptions to services at Zayed International Airport (AUH).

“We were able to complete the process ahead of schedule, thereby minimizing downtime for our air cargo operations and enabling us to seamlessly resume normal business operations,” EASC acting Vice President Naresh Ranganathan said in the release. “The inclusion of the Business Intelligence function will help us better understand where operational efficiencies can be made, so we can provide efficient cargo handling services at our hub for all airlines operating into Zayed International Airport.”

WebCargo adds United Cargo capacity

United Cargo is the latest carrier to list its capacity on the WebCargo by Freightos digital booking platform, according to a release today from Freightos.

United Cargo currently offers capacity via WebCargo for customers in Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, with plans to expand availability to U.S. and Canadian customers later this month, according to the release.

“Our customers are seeking new ways to communicate and book with us,” United Cargo President Jan Krems said in the release. “The enhanced booking functionality on our website, along with our participation in the WebCargo marketplace, are two new booking options for our customers.”

United Airlines, which includes United Cargo, ranked 19th on Air Cargo Next’s Freight 50 list of the top 50 cargo airlines, flying 4,429 cargo tonne kilometers in 2022.

CargoAi unveils delivery performance feature

Airfreight technology provider CargoAi this week launched a performance transparency feature on its CargoMART booking platform.

The feature, CargoQUALITY, takes “industry-established quality monitoring methods; applies a fair, common standard to all airlines and provides CargoMART users with a clear performance overview as an additional booking consideration factor,” stated a May 13 release from the company.

This feature allows freight forwarders to see an airline’s quality performance on a selected flight route. The tool measures carriers using their Notify for Delivery (NFD) performance.

“To ensure fair comparison, CargoAi applies a standard cut-off point of six hours,” the release stated. “This quality overview offers an additional aspect alongside price, speed and CO2 emissions, and allows for a far more informed booking decision.”

CargoMART displays services from about 100 airlines and CargoAi has access to the data from air waybills, according to the release.

“This enables CargoAi to calculate a quality score per airline per route, reflecting the percentage of shipments that were ready to be delivered by the airline at six hours after flight arrival, according to a baseline roadmap derived from the booking information,” the release stated. “The planned NFD is compared against the actual NFD milestone to calculate the quality score.”

CargoQUALITY shows an airline’s delivery performance based on the quality scores from the past three months, according to the release.

The feature also contains historical reports for each airline, detailing information on its performance over time, and how this compares with other airlines on the same route, the release stated.

