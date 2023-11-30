The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Michelle Williams, managing director of strategy and business services for Southwest Airlines Cargo, will join the webinar “The Future of AI in Air Cargo,” which will livestream on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. ET.

Williams will share use cases for AI, discuss the future of AI in air cargo, highlight the challenges and drawbacks of AI integration, and examine the impact of AI on the workforce. She will be joined on the panel by Nisarg Mehta, co-founder and chief technology officer at Raft, and Kirsten de Bruijn, executive vice president of cargo for WestJet Cargo.

“The advancements in artificial intelligence have given us additional options to consider as we deliver against our strategic roadmap,” Williams told Air Cargo Next. “The issue is we haven’t solved the first area in air cargo of digitization. We haven’t solved the fact that we all still can’t even agree on one common standard for air waybills or how to share things.”

Williams, whose career in aviation spans nearly 25 years, has led the strategic planning, project delivery, data and analytics, and technology for Southwest Airlines Cargo and Charters business since March 2019. She joined Southwest Airlines in 2014 as the lead in business transformation and product solutions. Prior to that, she was a product manager at Sabre Airline Solutions, a software and technology company in the global travel industry.

