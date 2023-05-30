The first installment in Air Cargo Next’s 2023 webinar series, “What’s new in digital cargo systems,” is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, at 11 a.m. EDT.

The webinar will include a live panel discussion from industry leaders — Ashok Rajan, senior vice president and head of the cargo & logistics business at IBS Software; Manel Galindo, chief executive of WebCargo; Matt Petot, founder and chief executive of CargoAi; and Zeid Houssami, vice president and global head of airfreight at Flexport — on the state of digitalization and automation in the air cargo industry, as well as the future of airfreight technologies. The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the panelists.

Topics will include:

The benefits and advancement in online booking;

Uses of artificial intelligence in the airfreight industry;

Supply chain segments that would benefit from further automation;

The challenges and necessities of cybersecurity; and

Uses for drone technology.

Register or learn more about the free webinar. Watch Air Cargo Next’s previous webinar on dangerous goods.