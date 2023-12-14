Risk management solutions provider Overhaul is using AI to mitigate cargo thefts.

With products like RiskGPT, launched in July, Overhaul integrated AI into its software to scrape the internet for information on cargo theft and synthesize it. Overhaul response teams use then use the information to determine where a crime is likely to occur and quickly identify a corrective path.

Last week, the company launched IoT Assess and Deploy, which enables intelligent door seals to detect light changes indicating unusual activity in cargo shipments.

While AI can greatly reduce risk and improve security and efficiency in operations, there are several misconceptions surrounding its capabilities, Karin Stevens, executive vice president of marketing and sales at Overhaul, shares in this episode of “On Air with Air Cargo Next.”

“I think that the misconception is … that AI is going to become robots and replace our jobs,” she said. “And the way that we have really positioned what we’re doing with AI is really around very tangible operational use cases where we can save time within the operations.”

Moving forward, AI capabilities will become integral to forwarders’ operations utilizing predictive analysis and forecasting, and therefore improving response times to cargo thefts, she added.

Tune in to this episode of “On Air with Air Cargo Next” to hear about the future of AI in the airfreight industry and common misconceptions about the technology.