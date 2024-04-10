Dubai-based forwarder DP World is taking advantage of nearshoring trends with the 2023 opening of its $200 million Dominican Republic air cargo hub at Punta Cana International Airport.

With the goal of simplifying end-to-end logistics and complex challenges across the supply chain, DP World is opening ports and terminals, and expanding marine services around the world to create growth and drive better outcomes, Morten Johansen, executive vice president for the Americas, tells Air Cargo Next.

“We have pretty much located in all the countries in the Caribbean and the northern part of South America that can really serve [the Americas],” he says. “In the [Dominican Republic] we have … more than 110,000 square meters already for logistics operations [and] we have 2.5 million square meters for future growth, which will be a combination of logistics, distribution and manufacturing. That’s all part of the ecosystem that we have developed.”

Joining Johansen, Carla Montenegro, vice president of commercial freight forwarding for the Americas at DP World, discusses automation integration, globalization trends and nearshoring in this episode of “On Air with Air Cargo Next.”

Listen to the full episode below.