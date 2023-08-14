Digitalization plays an increasingly important role in the air cargo industry, as digital systems allow stakeholders at all levels of the supply chain to share and access data in real time.

In the latest edition of the “On Air with Air Cargo Next” podcast, Martin Schulze, chief executive for Germany-based BlueBox Systems, an intelligent airfreight tracking solutions developer, discusses the need for digitalization in the air cargo industry, the road ahead and expectations.

“If we compare [the] logistics industry in general to other industries, then I think logistics is lagging other industries, like banking [and] insurance, for more than a decade in utilization of data and digitalization,” Schulze tells Air Cargo Next.

Listen as Schulze shares his thoughts on increasing digitalization within the air cargo industry in this episode of Air Cargo Next’s podcast.

