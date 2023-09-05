The air cargo industry is increasingly looking to digitalization and digitization to enhance efficiency, better serve customers and reduce errors. As more links in the supply chain turn to technology, cybersecurity becomes increasingly important. The upcoming Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023, set for Sept. 18-19 in Brussels, will offer insight into digitization and cybersecurity.

In the latest episode of the “On Air with Air Cargo Next” podcast, two tech summit speakers discuss the need for continued air cargo innovation.

Celine Hourcade, founder of Change Horizon, will give a presentation on “Cybersecurity technologies and best practices” at 2:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Her presentation will cover cybersecurity risks in the supply chain, methods of protection from physical to digital, and best practices for anticipating the cyberattacks of tomorrow.

Gianluca Marcangelo, head of industry relations and marketing at Challenge Group, will join the panel discussion “Digital records go mainstream: Best practices for the air cargo ecosystem” at 1:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The panel will discuss updates on electronic air waybills, digital customs clearance platforms and digital record regulations.

Listen as Hourcade and Marcangelo share their thoughts on industry innovation ahead of the event.

