Swiss freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel Group reported CHF 5.4 billion ($6.1 billion) in net turnover for the third quarter, a decline of 46% year over year. THE BIG PICTURE: Freight forwarders like Kuehne+Nagel have been struggling this year, especially when compared to 2022, which was a banner year for them. In the first half of 2023, […]