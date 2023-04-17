Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics division of Etihad Airways, has announced a strategic partnership with SF Airlines, a China-based cargo arm of SF Holding, that will enable both carriers to operate flights to each other’s hubs starting this month.

The partnership will provide Etihad Cargo’s customers with access to 25 destinations in China via SF Airlines’ road feeder service trucking network. Etihad Cargo launched an additional direct freighter service to Shanghai in February 2023, increasing the total number of weekly freighter flights to eight.

Etihad Cargo will use SF Airlines’ network to transport cargo to other destinations in China via SF Airlines’ Hubei Province hub. The capacity-sharing agreement will provide greater market access to key destinations in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

Flights will be operated on a Boeing 777 freighter, with service set to begin April 28.

This article was written using ChatGPT. Air Cargo Next uses published and non-published material, such as press releases and transcripts of live interviews, to generate AI-produced content. All AI-produced content is reviewed by Air Cargo Next editors.