HONG KONG — Booking platform company cargo.one is working to provide end-to-end quotation capability that considers everything from airline rates to trucking cargo to the airport.

Cargo.one’s platform offers digital booking for more than 50 carriers; Emirates SkyCargo joined the portfolio this week.

Providing this service requires real-time data from many sources, near-instantaneous analysis of that data, a user-friendly system that can be used alongside legacy systems and robust cybersecurity.

Cargo.one founder and co-Chief Executive Moritz Claussen sat down with Air Cargo Next at the World Cargo Symposium to discuss these topics for the latest episode of “On Air with Air Cargo Next.”

“When we came to the industry in 2017, we had to convince airlines to sell digitally,” Claussen says. “They were selling primarily over the telephone or through email. There were no platforms, there were no integrations. … That has changed dramatically.”

Listen to the full episode below.

