Artificial intelligence can help streamline air cargo operations while increasing efficiency — and it can also attract new talent, no easy feat in a competitive market.

Cargo management systems provider Awery Aviation Software Chief Commercial Officer Tristan Koch shares the benefits of AI for air cargo in this episode of “On Air with Air Cargo Next.”

He emphasizes the importance of tech adoption in cargo with an example:

“If you take a 21-year-old, straight out of college, sit them down at … freight forwarder X or airline Y and say, ‘This is how you fill in an air waybill,’ they are going to go, ‘What are you doing? Where’s the app?” Koch said. A young hire might ask “Why are you giving me a computer? I’ve got my iPhone. If I can’t do it on that, it isn’t real.’”

Koch also discusses the company’s eMagic software solution that reads text, email and images, which is designed to save customers time and costs.

Tune in to hear Koch discuss how the industry is shifting and why AI is crucial to attracting new talent to the industry.