Transporting perishable goods and pharmaceutical products often poses an intricate logistical challenge.

The risk of product degradation due to temperature fluctuations calls for strategic planning and strict compliance with quality standards. Establishing robust cold chain systems is critical to ensuring product integrity from origin to destination.

A cold chain system, in essence, is a temperature-controlled supply chain that incorporates an uninterrupted series of storage and distribution activities to maintain a product within an optimal temperature range. Such systems are crucial in mitigating the risks of shipping temperature sensitive items such as food, vaccines and other pharmaceuticals.

With growth in the global pharmaceutical industry highlighted by the pandemic, cold chain systems have become more vital and delivery relies heavily on them. For instance, mRNA vaccines require storage temperatures as low as -80°C, a demand met only through robust and effective cold chain management.

Cold chain systems also play a pivotal role in the global food industry. By reducing the risks of bacterial growth and food degradation, they help ensure the safety and quality of produce delivered to consumers. About 14% of food is lost in transit, largely due to inefficient cold chain systems, some estimates say.

Cold chain implementation

A robust cold chain system in air cargo requires a meticulous approach. It demands refrigerated warehouses, temperature-controlled air cargo containers, real-time temperature-monitoring devices and well-trained personnel.

Technological advances are making a difference. Internet of Things-based monitoring systems enable real-time tracking of temperature, location and other crucial parameters, offering better control and reliability. Any deviations from set parameters can be instantly flagged, allowing for immediate corrective action.

However, implementation is not without challenges. High costs, infrastructural limitations, energy concerns and regulatory complexities can pose significant hurdles.

Ultimately, investing in robust cold chain infrastructure and technology is a necessity for air cargo companies aiming to secure a position in the competitive global market for perishable and pharmaceutical products.