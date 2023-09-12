Advanced technology is becoming indispensable in air cargo. Automation and digitalization are sweeping the industry, from cargo community systems and data integration to unmanned aviation and remote delivery. And, while these technologies are invented and implemented, the entire industry is looking for sustainable solutions to reduce air cargo’s impact on the environment. The upcoming Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023, set for Sept. 18-19 in Brussels, will offer insight into all these areas.

In the latest episode of the “On Air with Air Cargo Next” podcast, three tech summit speakers discuss automation, data integration, drones, sustainability and more.

James Golding, head of cargo at London Heathrow Airport (LHR), will join the panel discussion “Cargo community systems and vertical data integration” at 3:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The panel will discuss methods for streamlining cargo operations, the costs and risks associated with an airport cargo community system (CCS) and airport digitalization, and best practices for involving more airport stakeholders in a CCS.

Kenneth Chircop, general manager at Dronamics, will speak on the panel “Key advancements in drone development and deployment” at 11:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

This panel will discuss drone infrastructure and networks as well as new cargo uses beyond medical shipments and will provide a rundown of progress among piloted and unmanned drone startups.

Mike van Berkel, account manager at VRR, will speak on the panel “Sustainability in air cargo equipment and fuel: How far can we go in 2023” at 3:45 p.m. local time on Monday, Sept. 18.

The panel will discuss global sustainable aviation fuel developments, aircraft technology improvements needed to comply with new environmental standards, and the importance of regulations and government incentives for sustainability.

Listen as Golding, Chircop and van Berkel share their thoughts on industry innovation ahead of the event.

