Cathay Cargo has signed a long-term deal with Tower Cold Chain Solutions that will enable the Hong Kong-based airline to expand its capabilities in the transportation of temperature-sensitive cargo, including pharmaceuticals and perishable goods.

U.K.-based Tower Cold Chain Solutions provides end-to-end logistics services, including packaging, storage and transportation of temperature-controlled goods. The partnership will enable Cathay Cargo to leverage Tower Cold Chain Solutions’ expertise to offer customers help in transporting temperature-sensitive cargo. It comes at a time of increasing demand for temperature-controlled logistics services, driven by growing global demand for pharmaceuticals and perishable goods.

This article was written using ChatGPT. Air Cargo Next uses published and non-published material, such as press releases and transcripts of live interviews to generate AI-produced content. All AI-produced content is reviewed by Air Cargo Next editors.