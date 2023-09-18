The wait is over! Air Cargo Next’s second annual Air Cargo Tech Summit begins today in Brussels and continues through tomorrow.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from industry leaders on topics ranging from digitalization and sustainability to drones, cybersecurity and more. Networking and discussion opportunities are built into an agenda packed with sessions featuring airfreight industry experts.

Even before the conference begins, Air Cargo Next will host roundtable discussions on digitalization, safety and sustainability. These hourlong discussions begin at 10:30 a.m. local time today.

Follow Air Cargo Next’s daily editorial coverage of Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 here

Fireside chat with Brian Hodges

Following opening remarks and the first session today, attendees will be treated to a fireside chat with Brian Hodges, managing director of strategy and planning at American Airlines Cargo.

This one-on-one discussion will cover key industry trends and answer the question: What’s next in air cargo? With technology transformation creating new paradigms worldwide, this fireside chat will delve into opportunities in an industry shifting toward a technology-first posture, as well as one facing sustainability goals.

Hodges has served as managing director, strategy and planning at American Airlines Cargo since October 2022. Prior to that, he spent more than a decade in leadership roles with American Airlines, including director of customer insights, product and engagement, and director of revenue management, cargo division.

Panels, presentations on innovations, solutions

The summit features several panels with an eye toward technological innovation, including:

“Air cargo operating systems: Digital booking platforms, capacity management and beyond,” at 1:30 p.m. local time today;

“Sustainability in air cargo equipment and fuel: How far can we go in 2023,” at 3:45 p.m. local time today;

“Key advancements in drone development and deployment,” at 11:45 a.m. local time Tuesday;

“Digital records go mainstream: Best practices for the air cargo ecosystem,” at 1:30 p.m. local time Tuesday; and

“Cargo community systems and vertical data integration,” at 3:30 p.m. local time Tuesday.

The summit also features:

“Cargo handling and warehousing innovation and automation: An insider’s perspective,” presented by Sebastien Burnier , head of operations and transformation at Worldwide Flight Services , at 9 a.m. local time Tuesday; and

“Cybersecurity technologies and best practices,” presented by Celine Hourcade , founder and managing director of Change Horizon , at 2:45 p.m. local time Tuesday.

In addition, tech demonstrations from nine companies are split into two sessions — 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Attendees will learn details of the innovation coming out of these startups and see what solutions work best for them and their enterprises.

