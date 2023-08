Jens Drewes has been appointed as chief executive of Osnabruck, Germany-based Hellmann Worldwide Logistics effective August 2024. Drewes will succeed Reiner Heiken, who became CEO in 2018 and will retire next year. With more than 30 years in the logistics industry, primarily in the Asia-Pacific region and lately in Europe, Drewes has worked for Kuehne+Nagel […]