Ground handler Swissport will be a launch customer of Champ Cargosystems’ Cargospot-neo cargo management solution. Swissport, which operates at 286 airports in 44 countries across six continents, will use Cargospot-neo Handling, which will include three modules that Swissport and Champ will create together, according to a release from Champ this month. The three modules are: […]