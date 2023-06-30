The air cargo industry is increasingly implementing automation at all levels of the supply chain, from flight planning to warehousing, from booking to ground handling.

In the latest edition of the “On Air with Air Cargo Next” podcast, David Rose, director of London operations for IAG Cargo, discusses the benefits of automation in the air cargo industry, the role humans have in an automated supply chain and steps forward.

IAG Cargo, a division of International Airlines Group, recently opened a new cargo handling facility at London Heathrow Airport (LHR). The facility, called New Premia, integrates warehouse management and mechanical handling automation, enabling double the amount of cargo to be managed daily at LHR.

Listen as Rose shares his thoughts on where automation is taking the industry. “The more we automate our operation, the more reliable it will also become,” Rose tells Air Cargo Next.

