After 50 years in the logistics industry in sea and air, Cargo iQ Executive Director Lothar Moehle has seen many changes, some good and some bad.

Moehle, who retires this month, has been with Cargo iQ since its 1997 inception when it was known as Cargo 2000. Cargo iQ is an IATA interest group tasked with creating and implementing quality standards for the air cargo industry.

With more than 20 years of experience in the airfreight industry, Marie Seco-Koppen will succeed Moehle, joining Cargo iQ from Im3pact AG, a consultancy for global transportation that she co-founded.

Reflecting on his five decades of experience in logistics, Moehle discusses how the air cargo industry has changed, what changes still need to happen and what will never change, in the latest episode of “On Air with Air Cargo Next.”

“I would really like to see change in speed,” Moehle tells Air Cargo Next. “And I’m not saying that aircraft should fly in three hours from New York to London. I’m talking about the application and the implementation of technology which is available nowadays.”

