The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Jennifer Haigh, head of specialty products for the Americas at United Cargo, will join the webinar “Air Cargo and Pharma: Using Technology to Save Lives,” which will livestream on Tuesday, June 18, at 11 a.m. ET.

Learn more and register for the free webinar here.

Haigh will discuss the latest technologies used for shipping pharmaceuticals, such as temperature-control devices, trackers, Internet of Things, robotics and unit load devices. The panel for the webinar will also include Eric ten Kate, global health care sector leader at Ceva Logistics.

United Cargo opened a 165,000-square-meter cargo facility in April near Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) that features:

Two coolers (2 degrees C to 8 degrees C) measuring 2,700 square feet each;

A temperature-controlled room (15 degrees C to 25 degrees C) measuring 4,500 square feet; and

Six speed doors with air curtains to maintain the temperature in each room.

United ranks 19th on Air Cargo Next’s Freight 50 list of top air cargo carriers, flying 4.4 billion cargo tonne kilometers in 2022.

Haigh has worked at United Cargo for more than five years, serving as global strategic partner manager before taking her current role about three years ago. She has also held roles at K2 Solutions, Rapiscan Systems and Morpho Detection.

Register here for Air Cargo Next’s upcoming webinar, “Air Cargo and Pharma: Using Technology to Save Lives,” on Tuesday, June 18, at 11 a.m. ET.