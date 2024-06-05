The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Eric ten Kate, global health care sector leader at Ceva Logistics, will join the webinar “Air Cargo and Pharma: Using Technology to Save Lives,” which will livestream on Tuesday, June 18, at 11 a.m. ET.

Learn more and register for the free webinar here.

Ten Kate will discuss the latest technologies used for shipping pharmaceuticals, such as temperature-control devices, trackers, Internet of Things, robotics and unit load devices. The panel for the webinar will also include Jennifer Haigh, head of specialty products for the Americas at United Cargo.

French forwarder Ceva Logistics in March opened a 34,000-square-meter health care and technology facility near the Western Sydney International Airport (WSI). The facility is located west of metropolitan Sydney and will be equipped with temperature-control technologies and racking and traffic management systems.

Ceva Logistics ranks No. 12 on Air Cargo Next’s Power 25 list of top airfreight forwarders with 520,000 tonnes of air cargo for 2022, a 9.7% increase year over year.

“When it comes to health care logistics, the patient must be at the center of everyone’s thinking,” Ten Kate told Air Cargo Next.

“Whether it’s medical devices or pharmaceuticals, the solution — from transport to storage to packaging — must be engineered based on a thorough understanding of the needs of the patient. With constantly evolving technologies, we have more and more options at our disposal to ensure compliant, reliable transport of a wide range of products. It’s up to us to understand what technologies apply when and where.”

Prior to joining Ceva Logistics a little over a year ago, Ten Kate was vice president, global vertical lead health care at DSV. In the industry for more than a decade, he has also held positions at Agility, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and DHL Supply Chain.

Register here for Air Cargo Next’s upcoming webinar, “Air Cargo and Pharma: Using Technology to Save Lives,” on Tuesday, June 18, at 11 a.m. ET.