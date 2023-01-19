What is next is Air Cargo Next, the newly rebranded publication on the future of airfreight.

For 80 years, Air Cargo World has been the leading news source for an industry ever-changing. Today, that legacy continues as Air Cargo Next.

Air Cargo World started as Air Transportation in 1942, one of the first business magazines in the United States. And then came the first transformation: Air Transportation became Air Cargo in 1969 – and thus began a series of transformations as the air logistics industry evolved. Eventually, in 1983 the “world” was next as the industry became intercontinental and the magazine rebranded again into Air Cargo World.

Today, Air Cargo is again facing another transformational moment, only this transformation is digital rather than geographic. The transition to a fully digital endeavor from an analog industry in many ways is even more profound than the first freighter flight of cargo from Hong Kong to Los Angeles all those years ago.

Today, digital transaction volumes are expanding at growth rates above 100% on some cargo management systems. The dollar amount of air shipments originated through digital channels is expanding exponentially. The digital transformation upon us is changing the very essence of Air Cargo. Everything from sales to marketing to pricing to financial modeling is digitizing. The digital tomorrow is now.

And that’s why it is time for what’s next.

Welcome to Air Cargo Next, the news source that takes you to what’s next in Air Cargo. The news at AirCargoNext.com will track this next chapter for the Air Cargo industry. It will give you the knowledge and insights to succeed in the new Air Cargo.

What is the technology that will facilitate your transformation? What are the strategies that will help your team reorient? How is this technology fomenting efficiency? What are the pricing models that will maximize your market share? What is next?

Our key areas of coverage will be:

Process Automation

Temperature-Control Technology

Drones

Digital Booking

However, with technology ever evolving, don’t expect that to stay constant. We will evolve with the technology and the industry.

That is not to say that all the Air Cargo World content you need will disappear. It is imperative that we monitor market performance and metrics and company performance. That will remain.

But we are adding new sections, such as NextUp, which offers keen insights into future tech trends, and our feature content will focus on technology innovation and digital transformation. In fact, today’s new feature “Digital futures: 5 air cargo tech trends to watch in 2023” points to what stakeholders are abuzz about in this next year.

This all follows the digitalization of all our internal endeavors – in 2022, we transformed our print magazine into more engaging and dynamic digital content. We are now an enterprise that operates with an intense focus on our rich data, to the great benefit of our subscribers and advertisers.

Air Cargo Next and its trend-setting industry event, Air Cargo Tech Summit, is your “next.” We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter of our venerated publication. And away we go…

JJ Hornblass