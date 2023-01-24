Titan Airways Commercial Director Alex Harrington will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2023 for the panel discussion “737NG and A320 Family conversions: changing of the guard” on Feb. 8, at 09:50 a.m. (GMT +4).

Cargo Facts EMEA will return to Dubai on Feb. 6-8. The event will bring together industry experts, offering access to emerging airfreight technology and providing solutions to challenges affecting today’s air cargo market.

U.K.-based Titan Airways over the last year has passed the torch between Boeing and Airbus narrowbody freighters. The carrier will soon retire its last 737, a 1992-vintage 737-400SF, to Automatic LLC when its lease ends in April.

As Titan steps away from 737 ops, it continues to grow its fleet of A321P2Fs, taking delivery of its youngest, the 2008-vintage unit 3749, in June 2022 and sending the 2003-vintage unit 2060 to the ST Engineering facility in Singapore (XSP) on Jan. 6 for conversion with Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW).

Apart from the 737, Titan operates three A321-200P2Fs averaging nineteen years old and one 2006-vintage A330-300P2F operated on a CMI basis for Geodis.

Harrington, with more than twenty-five years of experience in the aviation industry, joined Titan Airways as business development manager in 2015 before being promoted to commercial director in 2017. He previously served as regional sales manager at CAE Global for southern Europe and South Africa and was assistant manager for commercial jets at Air Partner.

