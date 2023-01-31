Paddy Lowe, founder and director of Zero Petroleum, will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2023 to discuss aviation and sustainability on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 9:50 a.m. (GMT +4).

Cargo Facts EMEA returns to Dubai on Feb. 6-8. The event will bring together industry experts, offering access to emerging airfreight technology and providing solutions to challenges affecting today’s air cargo market.

Zero Petroleum was formed in 2020 to develop fossil-free, synthetic fuel. The company hit a major milestone in November 2021 when the Royal Air Force conducted the world’s first flight using an aircraft fully fueled with Zero Petroleum’s UL91 Synthetic Aviation Gasoline, earning a Guinness World Record in the process.

Drone manufacturer and operator Dronamics announced a partnership with Zero Petroleum in 2022.

Lowe started his engineering career for Formula One in 1987. As Mercedes’ executive technical director, in 2016 he led the team to nineteen wins out of twenty-one races in 2016. He is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and an Honorary Fellow of Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge.

