The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Nisarg Mehta, co-founder and chief technology officer at intelligent logistics platform Raft, will join the webinar “The Future of AI in Air Cargo,” which will livestream on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. ET.

Mehta will be joined by the panel by Kirsten de Bruijn, executive vice president of cargo for WestJet Cargo, and Michelle Williams, managing director of strategy and business services for Southwest Airlines Cargo. The panelists will share use cases for AI, discuss the future of AI in air cargo, highlight the challenges and drawbacks of AI integration, and examine the impact of AI on the workforce.

Mehta is a computer engineering and machine learning specialist, with experience in leading University of Cambridge and Microsoft research teams focused on vision technology research for self-driving cars.

This year, Raft raised $30 million to drive further development of its AI offerings. Raft plans to use this capital infusion to increase development and deployment of core automation products, improve data collaboration across the ecosystem — including mission-critical emissions and visibility data — and deepen market reach.

“As we anticipate muted demand growth and the return to ‘classic seasonality’ in 2024, AI is steering airfreight operations toward a new era of efficiency and structural resilience,” Mehta told Air Cargo Next. “With processing times slashed from days to minutes, 24/7 scalability and unparalleled quality control, AI is not just adapting to market shifts; it’s setting the course for a robust and responsive airfreight future that is needed in order to thrive.”

