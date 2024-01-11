A Uruguay-based cargo software optimization company is using quantum computing to streamline how airfreight is loaded into unit load devices, saving customers time and money in the process.

Quantum-South, a startup launched in 2019, includes British Airways, Amerijet and IAG Cargo among its customers.

Product lead Mateo Stipanicic delves into how quantum computing works, the benefits of using it in logistics and challenges facing supply chain integration in this episode of “On Air with Air Cargo Next.”

“At Quantum-South, our mission is solving complex optimization problems and leveraging quantum computing for cargo,” Stipanicic said. “There is a manifest problem, which is that passenger load factors have been increasing in the last 30 years. But in this sense, what we see is that this problem — which is in some sense, an opportunity —, the problem of [needing] higher load factors in the air cargo industry. And, we can solve them with quantum computing, as we have shown.”

Listen to the full episode below.