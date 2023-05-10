Humanitarian organizations are increasingly turning to digital air cargo booking technologies to help manage their supply chain operations and deliver aid more efficiently to those in need. The following are just a few examples:

The World Food Programme (WFP) has developed an online platform called the Logistics Emergency Teams (LETs) to help coordinate the logistics of delivering food and supplies to disaster-affected areas.

The platform — comprised of four of the largest global logistics and transportation companies: Agility, UPS, Maersk, and DP World — uses digital cargo booking technology to help manage inventory, track shipments and coordinate the movement of goods.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has developed a digital supply chain platform that allows the organization to track the movement of supplies from the manufacturer to the end user. The humanitarian aid organization’s platform uses digital cargo booking technology to help manage inventory, track shipments and coordinate the delivery of supplies to children in need.

The UNICEF Supply Division operates out of Copenhagen, Denmark, and serves UNICEF’s programs and operations in more than 150 countries. The division works closely with other UN agencies, governments, NGOs and private sector partners to ensure that supplies are delivered to the right place at the right time.

The International Medical Corps (IMC) in 2018 launched a new digital cargo booking system that has helped to streamline and improve the organization’s supply chain.

The system, called Cargo Manager, is a web-based platform that allows IMC staff to book and track cargo shipments more easily and efficiently. Cargo Manager is also integrated with IMC’s financial and inventory systems, which helps to ensure that the organization is always aware of its cargo needs and costs.

Since the launch of Cargo Manager, IMC has seen a significant improvement in the efficiency of its cargo operations. The system has helped to reduce the time it takes to book and track shipments, and it has also helped to improve the accuracy of IMC’s cargo data. As a result, IMC has been able to improve the speed and reliability of its supply chain, which has helped the organization to better serve the people it serves.

The Red Cross has developed a supply chain management system that is designed to be agile and responsive to changing needs, and it is constantly being updated and improved.

The Red Cross supply chain management system is a critical part of the organization’s ability to respond to disasters and other emergencies. By ensuring that the right supplies are in the right place at the right time, the system helps to save lives and alleviate suffering.

Doctors Without Borders, also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), is a humanitarian organization that provides medical assistance to people affected by conflicts, natural disasters, epidemics and other crises around the world. To support its operations, MSF may engage in the transportation of medical supplies, equipment and personnel using various methods of cargo booking and logistics.

MSF uses a digital cargo booking system to manage the transportation and distribution of its medical supplies and equipment. The system allows MSF to track inventory, manage orders and coordinate the delivery of supplies to its medical teams in the field.

The digital cargo booking system used by MSF allows the organization to manage its supply chain more efficiently, reducing the risk of stockouts and ensuring that essential medical supplies are available when and where they are needed. The system also enables MSF to track the movement of its supplies in real time, which is particularly important in emergency situations where rapid response is critical.

MSF may work with logistics partners and local authorities to coordinate transportation and ensure that all necessary permits and documentation are in order. The digital cargo booking system used by MSF also helps to streamline these coordination efforts, enabling the organization to work more effectively with its partners and ensure that its medical supplies and personnel reach the people who need them most.