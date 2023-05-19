Industries are using technology to improve operations as the world becomes increasingly connected. The airfreight industry is embracing the Internet of Things (IoT) for cargo monitoring in ways that were once thought impossible.

IoT is the interconnection of physical devices that can communicate with each other and exchange data over a network. These devices can range from sensors and cameras to GPS trackers and radio frequency identification (RFID) tags. In air cargo monitoring, IoT devices are used to monitor the location, temperature, humidity, shock and other defined conditions of cargo during the entire journey.

Before IoT, air cargo monitoring was a manual and labor-intensive process. Cargo was tracked using paperwork, phone calls and emails, which often resulted in delays, errors and loss of cargo. With IoT, air cargo monitoring has become a real-time and automated process that provides accurate and timely information about the status of airfreight.

IoT advancements

IoT devices help to grease the wheels and streamline the supply chain, allowing companies to remotely monitor the condition of cargo throughout the journey — from the warehouse and the airplane to the destination. This means that cargo can be monitored in real-time, allowing issues to be addressed immediately, reducing the risk of damage or loss.

In addition, the condition of the airplanes and ground equipment used in air cargo operations can be monitored using IoT. By collecting and analyzing data, the devices can predict when maintenance is required, reducing downtime and increasing efficiency.

Boosting the security of air cargo operations by monitoring freight for tampering or theft is another advancement, with IoT devices able to detect when cargo is opened or moved without authorization and alert relevant parties.

Temperature-sensitive freight that requires cold-chain technologies, such as pharmaceuticals and other perishables, can also benefit from IoT-powered air cargo monitoring. Advanced analytics can be programmed to trigger alerts if containers drop below a specified temperature or if a delay occurs.

Benefits of IoT in air cargo monitoring

IoT devices can automate many aspects of air cargo monitoring, reducing the need for manual labor and increasing efficiency. This can result in faster delivery times and reduced costs.

Real-time updates, accurate location data, and condition reports can improve airfreight visibility and enable stakeholders to make informed decisions about cargo management.

In addition, IoT devices can monitor air cargo for temperature, humidity and other conditions that can affect the safety of freight and the supply chain. This reduces the risk of cargo damage or loss and

ensures that freight is delivered in the best possible condition.

Types of IoT devices

There are several types of IoT devices used in air cargo monitoring, including:

Sensors: Attached to containers, sensors can detect and measure physical conditions such as temperature, humidity, pressure, vibration and shock. The data collected can be transmitted to a central monitoring system via wireless communication technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or cellular networks.

GPS trackers: Trackers can determine the location of cargo using GPS technology to collect data such as the coordinates, direction, speed and altitude of the air cargo. These devices provide real-time

information about the location of airfreight during transport.

RFID tags: Using radio-frequency electromagnetic fields to store and transmit cargo information, RFID tags can be used to track the movement of air cargo and provide real-time information about its location.

Challenges of implementing IoT in air cargo

While IoT has many benefits for air cargo monitoring, there are also challenges associated with its implementation, including:

Cost: IoT devices can be expensive to purchase and maintain, which may be a barrier to adoption for some organizations.

Integration: Integrating IoT devices into existing air cargo systems can be a complex process that requires significant planning and investment.

Security: IoT devices can also pose security risks, as they can be vulnerable to hacking or other cyber threats.