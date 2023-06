The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Gianluca Marcangelo, head of industry relations and marketing at Challenge Group, will join the panel discussion “Sustainability in air cargo equipment and fuel: how far can we go in 2023,” at the Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023, taking place Sept. 18-19 in Brussels.

Learn more about Gianluca Marcangelo and Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 here.