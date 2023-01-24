Emirates SkyCargo’s Divisional Senior Vice President Nabil Sultan will join the panel discussion “Air cargo and freighters in EMEA growth markets” at Cargo Facts EMEA 2023 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 9:15 a.m. (GMT +4).

Cargo Facts EMEA will return to Dubai on Feb. 6-8. The event will bring together industry experts, offering access to emerging airfreight technology and providing solutions to challenges affecting today’s air cargo market.

As recently as November, Emirates placed a firm order with Boeing to acquire five factory-new 777Fs with deliveries expected between 2024 and 2025. The new 777F order is in addition to the carrier’s plans to convert ten of its passenger 777-300ERs into freighters with the help of Israel Aerospace Industries’ (IAI) new 777-300ERSF conversion program.

As of today, the Emirates freighter fleet consists of eleven 777Fs.

The carrier last year returned another of its 777Fs that subsequently joined the Lufthansa Cargo fleet as the Germany-based airline grows its 777F presence. The aircraft in question (35613) rejoined the Emirates fleet briefly after sanctions placed on Russia meant it could not join AirBridgeCargo, which had intended to lease it from DAE Capital.

Sultan, who was appointed to his current position in June 2013 where he leads the cargo operations of Emirates, joined the company in 1990 before enrolling in Emirates’ own management training program.

Between 1995 and 2008, Sultan served in various management and leadership roles both within and outside the U.A.E., heading commercial operations as vice president for the U.K. and then India for more than eight years. He then returned to the U.A.E. and assumed the role of senior vice president for commercial operations in West Asia before serving as senior vice president of commercial operations in the Gulf and Middle East, and then senior vice president of commercial operations for Europe and CIS.

