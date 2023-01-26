Camex Airlines Chief Executive George Seturidze will join Cargo Facts EMEA 2023 for the panel discussion “737NG and A320 Family Conversions: Changing of the Guard” on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 9:50 a.m. (GMT +4).

Cargo Facts EMEA will return to Dubai on Feb. 6-8. The event will bring together industry experts, offering access to emerging airfreight technology and providing solutions to challenges affecting today’s air cargo market.

Camex is one of three airlines in the Republic of Georgia to operate 737NG freighters, earning its air operator certificate last year. The airline leased its first 737-800BCF from BBAM and plans to expand its fleet. The airline was formed by parent Camex International, which specializes in e-commerce shipments.

Seturidze became CEO of Camex Airlines in April 2022. Before that he was chairman of the supervisory board of Camex and initiated the founding of the airline, playing a key role in its strategic development. Prior to establishing Camex Airlines, he was the president of U.S.-based AF Alliance and was responsible for implementing international airfreight projects. Seturidze also brings years of government experience, working as both chairman for the Department of Roads at the Georgian Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development as well as Counsellor at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Seturidze holds Master of Laws (LLM) and Master of Economics and State Tax Revenues degrees from the University of Tbilisi.

