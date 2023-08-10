Brussels Airport has agreed to act as the host partner for the 2023 Air Cargo Tech Summit on Sept. 18-19 in Brussels. With this agreement, Brussels Airport will play a lead role in the summit, which brings industry leaders across the supply chain to come together and discuss the most advanced technology solutions.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Brussels Airport for the Air Cargo Tech Summit,” said JJ Hornblass, chief executive at Royal Media, Air Cargo Next’s parent company. “At the Air Cargo Tech Summit, we will explore what is new and exciting in airfreight technology, and Brussels Airport is the best partner for us – it, too, is at the forefront of technology adoption.”

BRU is the no. 22 ranked cargo airport in the world with a throughput of 775,721 tonnes annually in 2022. It is also one of the most technologically advanced airports in the world,For example, earlier this summer Brussels Airport signed a partnership agreement with Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport to collaborate on best practices in airfreight for the shipment of high-tech and e-commerce goods.

Brussels Airport announced plans in March to acquire 30% of DronePort, which works to stimulate research and innovation by creating an ecosystem for the drone and advanced air mobility sector. Brussels Airport is looking to drone technology for security, inspections and surveillance. Two years ago, Brussels Airport became a shareholder of SkeyDrone, which develops software to allow drone operators and authorities to manage drone flights safely.

Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 will provide two days of discussions, panel conversations and networking events with experts in the airfreight industry. Topics to be addressed include digital booking, innovations in ground handling and warehousing, digital records, drones and more.

Register for Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 here and learn more about the Air Cargo Tech Summit here.