Budapest Airport always strives to improve further its air cargo services. Their professional work has been recognized by several awards, like the Cargo Hub of the Year 2021 by Air Cargo News, but they never stop evolving. The continuous development is powered by its new BUD Cargo City, the airport’s cargo hub, which has handled record volumes since its launch. The two further Code F aircraft stands (total 4), the additional warehouses, offices and other facilities will increase the airport’s annual cargo capacity to 300 000 tons by the end of 2023.