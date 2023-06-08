Air Cargo Next is pleased to announce that it is taking submissions for the 2023 Air Cargo Tech Summit Demo Challenge in Brussels on Sept. 18-19.

The session is open to tech startups that began operations within the last seven years. The demo session is an opportunity for new businesses to showcase the latest technologies improving air cargo efficiency to a wide audience.

Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 9:45 a.m. local time, startups will be able to share short demonstrations of their product and services. This will last for approximately one hour.

To be considered, interested parties should submit an application here.