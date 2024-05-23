Air Cargo Next will host a free webinar, “Air Cargo and Pharma: Using Technology to Save Lives,” on Tuesday, June 18, at 11 a.m. ET.

Learn more and register for the free webinar here.

Environmental control and timeliness are key factors in shipping pharmaceuticals. Technology plays a vital role in ensuring that medicines and medical devices arrive at their destinations in the proper condition and in time to save lives.

Panelists will discuss the latest technologies used for shipping pharmaceuticals, such as temperature-control devices, trackers, Internet of Things, robotics and unit load devices.

During the webinar, industry leaders will discuss:

Latest technologies in pharma shipping;

The importance of track and trace in pharma;

Methods to ensure timeliness of delivery; and

Issues in pharma shipping that still need solutions or better solutions.

The webinar, moderated by Air Cargo Next Deputy Editor Yael Katzwer, will feature the following industry leaders:

Jennifer Haigh , head of specialty products, Americas, United Cargo ; and

Eric Ten Kate, global health care sector leader, CEVA Logistics .

