Siemens Logistics appointed a new chief executive, Michael Schneider, effective Jan. 1. Schneider succeeded Michael Reichle, who has led the company since 2014. Reichle will transition into a management position within Siemens Group.

Schneider has worked at Siemens Logistics since 2012 and previously led global airport logistics business.

Meanwhile, Thomas Diesener was named chief financial officer at Siemens Logistics as of Dec. 1. Diesener, who previously served as head of finance, joined the Siemens group in 2004.