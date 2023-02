Lennert l’Amie will become chief information officer at Royal Schiphol Group on Feb. 1. He has worked at the Dutch airport for nearly a decade and currently manages business platform operations. L’Amie succeeds Sjoerd Blum, who has held the role since 2017. Blum will remain active in Schiphol Group Aviation Solutions following his departure.

L’Amie will be responsible for short- and long-term management and vision of IT and data across Schiphol.