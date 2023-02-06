Cargo airline Ameriflight appointed Alan Rusinowitz to the role of president and chief operating officer following the departure of Chief Executive Paul Chase.

Rusinowitz’s responsibilities include planning and executive business operation strategies to grow Ameriflight’s vision in the regional express airfreight market.

Rusinowitz has more than 40 years of experience in aviation, including in senior leadership positions in airline operations and business management. Most recently he served as Martinaire Aviation’s executive vice president and chief operating officer for the past 22 years.