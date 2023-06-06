The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Brian Hodges, managing director, strategy and planning at American Airlines Cargo, will sit down for a one-on-one fireside chat at the Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 taking place Sept. 18-19 in Brussels.

Hodges will join an Air Cargo Next editor at 2:30 p.m. local time on Monday, Sept. 18, to discuss trends in the air cargo industry, including an industrywide outlook on key technological transformations and sustainable pathways for the future.

Learn more about Hodges and Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 here.